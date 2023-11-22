Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $60.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of HIBB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. 57,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,649. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hibbett by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,025 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 158.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

