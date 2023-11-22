Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

