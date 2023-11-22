Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Lessened by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465,510 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Hilton Worldwide worth $232,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

HLT stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.43. 497,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.37. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $172.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

