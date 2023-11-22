i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.51

Shares of i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.51 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 4424986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.04 ($0.13).

i3 Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.60 million, a P/E ratio of 339.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.