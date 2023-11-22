IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $71.23. Approximately 14,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 36,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Price Performance

Insider Transactions at IES

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88.

In other IES news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $139,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IES by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IES by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

