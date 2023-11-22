ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.92. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 522,850 shares changing hands.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

