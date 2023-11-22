ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 4.5%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 1,769,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,284,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,486 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

