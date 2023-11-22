Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 490,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,522,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $975.76 million, a PE ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Infinera by 108.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 2,484,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Infinera by 166.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 1,595,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Infinera by 69.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 1,318,417 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

