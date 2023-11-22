Insider Buying: Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Insider Acquires 525,999 Shares of Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAPGet Free Report) insider Paul Challis purchased 525,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,519.98 ($6,921.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd operates and manages olive groves in Boort, Victoria. It produces and sells extra virgin olive oil. The company was formerly known as Redisland Australia Limited and changed its name to Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd in February 2013. Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

