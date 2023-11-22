Insider Buying: Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM) Insider Buys 830,000 Shares of Stock

Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM – Get Free Report) insider Robin Cox acquired 830,000 shares of Future Battery Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$60,590.00 ($39,861.84).
Future Battery Minerals Stock Performance
About Future Battery Minerals
Future Battery Minerals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium, nickel, zinc, gold, copper, and base and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Saints Nickel projects covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Leinster Nickel project situated in Western Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Future Battery Minerals
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Future Battery Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Battery Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.