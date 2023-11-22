Insider Buying: Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM) Insider Buys 830,000 Shares of Stock

Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM – Get Free Report) insider Robin Cox acquired 830,000 shares of Future Battery Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$60,590.00 ($39,861.84).

Future Battery Minerals Stock Performance

About Future Battery Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Future Battery Minerals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium, nickel, zinc, gold, copper, and base and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Saints Nickel projects covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Leinster Nickel project situated in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Battery Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Battery Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.