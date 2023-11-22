Insider Buying: Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,250.00 ($6,743.42).
Kevin Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 9th, Kevin Bailey acquired 460,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,860.00 ($12,407.89).
Po Valley Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Po Valley Energy
Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Po Valley Energy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Po Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Po Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.