Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Acquires 72,269 Shares of Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 72,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$80,941.28 ($53,250.84).
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($19,078.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.
