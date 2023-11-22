Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Acquires 72,269 Shares of Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 72,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$80,941.28 ($53,250.84).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($19,078.95).

Wotso Property Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Wotso Property Dividend Announcement

Wotso Property Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Wotso Property’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

