Insider Selling: Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells 48,845 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$51.70. 111,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,973. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.87. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$74.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$80.07.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
