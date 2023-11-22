Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,772 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Inter Parfums worth $29,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $123.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.83. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

