Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.27. 95,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,048. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

