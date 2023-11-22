International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.01

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2933000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

International Frontier Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

