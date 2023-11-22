Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $571.82

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $571.82 and last traded at $568.86, with a volume of 112855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $562.18.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

