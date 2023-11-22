Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ovintiv Put Options (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,557 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,684 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 1,249,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,182. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

