Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $36.49, but opened at $37.58. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 94,850 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

