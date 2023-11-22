Ironveld (LON:IRON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 21900000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Ironveld Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Ironveld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.