iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,820. The company has a market capitalization of $353.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

