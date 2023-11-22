iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 164,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,905. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

