iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.91

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.91 and last traded at $65.65, with a volume of 19266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,494,807,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.