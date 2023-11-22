iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,138 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $112,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. 345,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,007. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

