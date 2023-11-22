iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,664 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $241,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,011,496. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

