iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,709,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,846,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.92. The stock had a trading volume of 130,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

