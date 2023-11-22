iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,895,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,413,965. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

