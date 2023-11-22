iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $151,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. 20,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,090. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

