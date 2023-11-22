iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,596,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $183,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

