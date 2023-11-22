iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.08% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,219,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GOVT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 8,183,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.