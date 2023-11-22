ITM Power (LON:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.46

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.46 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54.66 ($0.68), with a volume of 1244495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.04 ($0.69).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.41. The firm has a market cap of £337.19 million, a P/E ratio of -323.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.59.

In related news, insider Dennis Schulz bought 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £301.04 ($376.63). In other news, insider Simon Bourne purchased 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £4,999.91 ($6,255.36). Also, insider Dennis Schulz acquired 424 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £301.04 ($376.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,425 shares of company stock valued at $575,047 over the last ninety days. 32.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

