Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of JACK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. 526,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.