Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 73,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,708. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

