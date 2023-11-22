Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Earnings Results

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.70-$8.20 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.70-8.20 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,536,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.