James Bay Minerals Limited (ASX:JBY) Insider Gerard O’Donovan Buys 26,749 Shares

James Bay Minerals Limited (ASX:JBY – Get Free Report) insider Gerard O’Donovan bought 26,749 shares of James Bay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,111.12 ($6,652.05).
James Bay Minerals Stock Performance
James Bay Minerals Company Profile
James Bay Minerals Limited, a mineral and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds interest in the La Grande Project that covers an area of approximately 18,088 hectares located in northwest Quebec, Canada; and the Troilus Project, which covers an area of approximately 4,350 hectares in the province of Quebec, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than James Bay Minerals
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for James Bay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Bay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.