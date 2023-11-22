JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,840,167 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,299,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.74. 216,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,848. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

