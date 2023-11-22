JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,128,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,489,340 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,522,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.15. 7,895,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,413,965. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

