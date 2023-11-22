JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.66 Billion Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.21% of Baker Hughes worth $1,663,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12,046.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BKR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 993,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,958. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

