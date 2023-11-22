JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.55% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,139,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.17. 359,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

