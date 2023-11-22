JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.47% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $2,021,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,522 shares of company stock worth $283,500. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,387. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

