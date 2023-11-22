JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,160,226 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,136,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.72. 98,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $464.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

