JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 631,849 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,443,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 99.82% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,620,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBMC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period.

Shares of BBMC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,108. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

