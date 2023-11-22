JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 776,958 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,423,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.52% of Xcel Energy worth $1,891,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,592 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 436,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

