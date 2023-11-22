KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.89. KE shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 545,751 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Get KE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

KE Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of KE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in KE by 1,132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after buying an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.