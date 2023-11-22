King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.27 Million Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after purchasing an additional 354,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOG opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,424 shares of company stock worth $1,906,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.