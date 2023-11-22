King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.