Korea Investment CORP Acquires 11,038 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.17% of Sysco worth $65,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sysco by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 404,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11,628.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 445,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,052,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

SYY traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 412,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

