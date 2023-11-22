Korea Investment CORP Acquires 228,433 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,433 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.35% of Jacobs Solutions worth $52,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $11,398,470,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $349,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.52. 355,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,142. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

