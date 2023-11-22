Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,750 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.16% of American Electric Power worth $69,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.90. 578,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,256. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

