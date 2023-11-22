Korea Investment CORP Buys 182,539 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,052,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 182,539 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $89,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.98. 772,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

